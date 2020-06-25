507 Donatello Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful END UNIT two bedroom, two bath with light-filled open floor plan. Great opportunity to live in the heart of NODA, quick walk to shops, restaurants, or LYNX station at 36th street. Upper level features open floor plan living area with stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops and new tile backsplash. Pantry with washer and dryer included. Wood laminate floors throughout with tile floors in bathrooms. Enter from one car garage on main level directly into your condo! Main level has one bedroom with full en-suite bath and large walk-in closet which provides plenty of storage. In addition to garage parking, unit comes with one additional parking pass. Come home from work, jump in the pool, enjoy some live entertainment, eat, drink and shop this close to all that NoDa has to offer and never get back into your car (or light rail) until Monday morning.