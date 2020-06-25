All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
507 Donatello Avenue
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

507 Donatello Avenue

507 Donatello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

507 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful END UNIT two bedroom, two bath with light-filled open floor plan. Great opportunity to live in the heart of NODA, quick walk to shops, restaurants, or LYNX station at 36th street. Upper level features open floor plan living area with stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops and new tile backsplash. Pantry with washer and dryer included. Wood laminate floors throughout with tile floors in bathrooms. Enter from one car garage on main level directly into your condo! Main level has one bedroom with full en-suite bath and large walk-in closet which provides plenty of storage. In addition to garage parking, unit comes with one additional parking pass. Come home from work, jump in the pool, enjoy some live entertainment, eat, drink and shop this close to all that NoDa has to offer and never get back into your car (or light rail) until Monday morning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Donatello Avenue have any available units?
507 Donatello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Donatello Avenue have?
Some of 507 Donatello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Donatello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 Donatello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Donatello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 507 Donatello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 507 Donatello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 507 Donatello Avenue offers parking.
Does 507 Donatello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Donatello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Donatello Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 507 Donatello Avenue has a pool.
Does 507 Donatello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 Donatello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Donatello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Donatello Avenue has units with dishwashers.
