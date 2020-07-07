All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5044 Erickson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5044 Erickson Road
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

5044 Erickson Road

5044 Erickson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5044 Erickson Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brick ranch house in up and coming Oakhurst! 3 bed, 1.5 bath. This house has hardwood floors, large living room with a fireplace, central air and gas heat. Convenient location, close to new restaurants and shops and Oakhurst Elementary. Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222 NC Real Estate Broker
Brick ranch house in up and coming Oakhurst! 3 bed, 1.5 bath. This house has hardwood floors, large living room with a fireplace, central air and gas heat. Convenient location, close to new restaurants and shops and Oakhurst Elementary.
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Erickson Road have any available units?
5044 Erickson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Erickson Road have?
Some of 5044 Erickson Road's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Erickson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Erickson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Erickson Road pet-friendly?
No, 5044 Erickson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5044 Erickson Road offer parking?
No, 5044 Erickson Road does not offer parking.
Does 5044 Erickson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 Erickson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Erickson Road have a pool?
No, 5044 Erickson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5044 Erickson Road have accessible units?
No, 5044 Erickson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Erickson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 Erickson Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte