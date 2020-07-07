All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5021 Magnasco Ln

5021 Magnasco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69df67d00c ----
5021 Magnasco Lane Charlotte, NC 28208

Come on over and take a peak at this adorable newly remodeled home!

This home features 4 spacious bedrooms and remodeled from top to bottom! Some of the updates include freshly painted walls, professionally installed vinyl flooring throughout the first floor and fitted contemporary light fixtures. Comfortable living room space with a wood burning fire place great for family gatherings. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances included for your comfort. There are white cabinets and a window that over looks the backyard to make the kitchen more appealing. Equally as impressive are the 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Master bedroom has a 3-piece bathroom and walk in closet on the first floor. A laundry room and full bathroom is on the second floor. Brand new Carpet installed for all second floor rooms. Outside you will find a two car paved drive way and a patio in your backyard, great for entertaining friends and family.

This home is in a great location and in a desirable neighborhood, central heating and air, but unfortunately it is NOT pet friendly!

Home is located in Toddville Road neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, downtown Charlotte and many more intersections.

Want to be minutes away from popular restaurants such as Pinky\'s, Gardenia, Kouture Lounge, Hop Feng Kitchen and many more. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house!

**Se Habla Espanol**

**PROFESSIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON!**

Nearby Schools:

Tuckaseegee Elementary (K-5th)
Whitewater Middle School (6th-8th)
West Mecklenburg Middle School (9th-12th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Magnasco Ln have any available units?
5021 Magnasco Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Magnasco Ln have?
Some of 5021 Magnasco Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Magnasco Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Magnasco Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Magnasco Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 Magnasco Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5021 Magnasco Ln offer parking?
No, 5021 Magnasco Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5021 Magnasco Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Magnasco Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Magnasco Ln have a pool?
No, 5021 Magnasco Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Magnasco Ln have accessible units?
No, 5021 Magnasco Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Magnasco Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 Magnasco Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

