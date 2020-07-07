5021 Magnasco Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5021 Magnasco Lane Charlotte, NC 28208



Come on over and take a peak at this adorable newly remodeled home!



This home features 4 spacious bedrooms and remodeled from top to bottom! Some of the updates include freshly painted walls, professionally installed vinyl flooring throughout the first floor and fitted contemporary light fixtures. Comfortable living room space with a wood burning fire place great for family gatherings. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances included for your comfort. There are white cabinets and a window that over looks the backyard to make the kitchen more appealing. Equally as impressive are the 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Master bedroom has a 3-piece bathroom and walk in closet on the first floor. A laundry room and full bathroom is on the second floor. Brand new Carpet installed for all second floor rooms. Outside you will find a two car paved drive way and a patio in your backyard, great for entertaining friends and family.



This home is in a great location and in a desirable neighborhood, central heating and air, but unfortunately it is NOT pet friendly!



Home is located in Toddville Road neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, downtown Charlotte and many more intersections.



Home is located in Toddville Road neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, downtown Charlotte and many more intersections.

Want to be minutes away from popular restaurants such as Pinky's, Gardenia, Kouture Lounge, Hop Feng Kitchen and many more.



**Se Habla Espanol**



Nearby Schools:



Tuckaseegee Elementary (K-5th)

Whitewater Middle School (6th-8th)

West Mecklenburg Middle School (9th-12th)