5006 Patricia Ann Lane

Amenities
Be the First to View this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home . It's Located in the West Sugar Creek Neighborhood in the Christenbury Hills Subdivision.Close To W.W.T Harris , Minutes from the North Lake Mall , Dining and I- 77 .
Available for a April 16, 2019 Move - In.
This Home Features:
*Kitchen Equipped with Appliances
*Kitchen Island
*Formal Living Room
*Family Room
*Dining Room
*Central Air & Heat
*Laundry Room on Second Level
*2 Car Garage
*Patio
At this Awesome price and Great Neighborhood ....this home WILL NOT LAST !! To schedule a tour Please contact Ron at 980-498-7144or email ron@mwproperties.net. Also visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
Winding Springs Elementary
James Martin Middle
North Mecklenburg High