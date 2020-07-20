All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5006 Patricia Ann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5006 Patricia Ann Lane
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:23 PM

5006 Patricia Ann Lane

5006 Patricia Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5006 Patricia Ann Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Be the First to View this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home . It's Located in the West Sugar Creek Neighborhood in the Christenbury Hills Subdivision.Close To W.W.T Harris , Minutes from the North Lake Mall , Dining and I- 77 .

Available for a April 16, 2019 Move - In.

This Home Features:

*Kitchen Equipped with Appliances
*Kitchen Island
*Formal Living Room
*Family Room
*Dining Room
*Central Air & Heat
*Laundry Room on Second Level
*2 Car Garage
*Patio

At this Awesome price and Great Neighborhood ....this home WILL NOT LAST !! To schedule a tour Please contact Ron at 980-498-7144or email ron@mwproperties.net. Also visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Winding Springs Elementary
James Martin Middle
North Mecklenburg High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Patricia Ann Lane have any available units?
5006 Patricia Ann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 Patricia Ann Lane have?
Some of 5006 Patricia Ann Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Patricia Ann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Patricia Ann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Patricia Ann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5006 Patricia Ann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5006 Patricia Ann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Patricia Ann Lane offers parking.
Does 5006 Patricia Ann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 Patricia Ann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Patricia Ann Lane have a pool?
No, 5006 Patricia Ann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Patricia Ann Lane have accessible units?
No, 5006 Patricia Ann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Patricia Ann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 Patricia Ann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte