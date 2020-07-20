5006 Patricia Ann Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Be the First to View this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home . It's Located in the West Sugar Creek Neighborhood in the Christenbury Hills Subdivision.Close To W.W.T Harris , Minutes from the North Lake Mall , Dining and I- 77 .



Available for a April 16, 2019 Move - In.



This Home Features:



*Kitchen Equipped with Appliances

*Kitchen Island

*Formal Living Room

*Family Room

*Dining Room

*Central Air & Heat

*Laundry Room on Second Level

*2 Car Garage

*Patio



At this Awesome price and Great Neighborhood ....this home WILL NOT LAST !! To schedule a tour Please contact Ron at 980-498-7144or email ron@mwproperties.net. Also visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Winding Springs Elementary

James Martin Middle

North Mecklenburg High