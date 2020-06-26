All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5000 Churchill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5000 Churchill Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

5000 Churchill Dr

5000 Churchill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5000 Churchill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
House is in Derita. 5 miles from Uptown. Hardwoods throughout. House sits on an acre of property, with big old oak trees. Pets allowed upon approval and non refundable fee per pet, 2 pets only. House has an additional rental unit with its own private entrance.
Rent is there is an additional monthly for utilities. Total monthly is Utilities and services included are electric, water, trash, basic cable, internet,& yard maintenance (average cost for these bills is you only pay You will be responsible for Gas, Piedmont Gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Churchill Dr have any available units?
5000 Churchill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5000 Churchill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Churchill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Churchill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Churchill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Churchill Dr offer parking?
No, 5000 Churchill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Churchill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Churchill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Churchill Dr have a pool?
No, 5000 Churchill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Churchill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5000 Churchill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Churchill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Churchill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Churchill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Churchill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte