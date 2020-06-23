All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

4921 Brooktree Drive

4921 Brooktree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Brooktree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to Show - Gorgeous, like new 3 bedroom home in Westchester! Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Lovely open floorpan with tons of light. Brand new HVAC! Schedule your viewing today before this beauty is gone!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE4791898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Brooktree Drive have any available units?
4921 Brooktree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Brooktree Drive have?
Some of 4921 Brooktree Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Brooktree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Brooktree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Brooktree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Brooktree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Brooktree Drive offer parking?
No, 4921 Brooktree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4921 Brooktree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Brooktree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Brooktree Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Brooktree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Brooktree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Brooktree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Brooktree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Brooktree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
