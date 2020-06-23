4921 Brooktree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to Show - Gorgeous, like new 3 bedroom home in Westchester! Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Lovely open floorpan with tons of light. Brand new HVAC! Schedule your viewing today before this beauty is gone!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



(RLNE4791898)