Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4919 Park Road

4919 Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
courtyard
This 3 bed, 2 bath condo has been well maintained and updated. This condo features updated fixtures , rooms repainted, and ceiling fans in each room.

Renters loves these Top Five features :
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Matching Granite in Kitchen and Both Bathrooms
-A quaint balcony overlooks an interior courtyard

Located within walking distance of Montford Drive, Park Road Shopping Center and the neighborhood Harris Teeter.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Park Road have any available units?
4919 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Park Road have?
Some of 4919 Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4919 Park Road offer parking?
No, 4919 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Park Road have a pool?
No, 4919 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 4919 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.

