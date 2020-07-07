4919 Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

This 3 bed, 2 bath condo has been well maintained and updated. This condo features updated fixtures , rooms repainted, and ceiling fans in each room.



Renters loves these Top Five features :

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Matching Granite in Kitchen and Both Bathrooms

-A quaint balcony overlooks an interior courtyard



Located within walking distance of Montford Drive, Park Road Shopping Center and the neighborhood Harris Teeter.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.