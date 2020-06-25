Rent Calculator
4915 Osage Circle
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
1 of 12
4915 Osage Circle
4915 Osage Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
4915 Osage Circle, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cardinal Glen - Conveniently located just minutes from Uptown and University area.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3450979)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4915 Osage Circle have any available units?
4915 Osage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4915 Osage Circle have?
Some of 4915 Osage Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 4915 Osage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Osage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Osage Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Osage Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4915 Osage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Osage Circle offers parking.
Does 4915 Osage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Osage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Osage Circle have a pool?
No, 4915 Osage Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Osage Circle have accessible units?
No, 4915 Osage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Osage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Osage Circle has units with dishwashers.
