4907 Springview Road, Charlotte, NC 28213 Hidden Valley
Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath ranch with lots of charm and character. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and open to the eating area. Hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. The backyard is spacious and a great place to entertain!! Lawn care will be included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4907 Springview Rd have any available units?
4907 Springview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4907 Springview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Springview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.