Charlotte, NC
4907 Springview Rd
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:46 AM

4907 Springview Rd

4907 Springview Road · No Longer Available
Location

4907 Springview Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath ranch with lots of charm and character. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and open to the eating area. Hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. The backyard is spacious and a great place to entertain!! Lawn care will be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Springview Rd have any available units?
4907 Springview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4907 Springview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Springview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Springview Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4907 Springview Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4907 Springview Rd offer parking?
No, 4907 Springview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4907 Springview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 Springview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Springview Rd have a pool?
No, 4907 Springview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4907 Springview Rd have accessible units?
No, 4907 Springview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Springview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4907 Springview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 Springview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4907 Springview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

