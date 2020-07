Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful two story home just minutes from I-77, I-485, schools, and RibbonWalk Nature Preserve! This home features large living and dining areas, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances with ample counter space and updated kitchen, and a master suite with a walk-in closet. The patio backs to a wooded buffer for added privacy!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.