4711 Avalon Forest Lane

Amenities
Ranch 3 bed 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Split floor plan. Eat in kitchen. No carpet.Tenant must provide own frig..no interior smoking....pets conditional with owner approval
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.