4711 Avalon Forest Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch 3 bed 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Split floor plan. Eat in kitchen. No carpet.Tenant must provide own frig..no interior smoking....pets conditional with owner approval

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.