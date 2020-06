Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UNIVERSITY AREA - 4 Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Baths, Nice Yard!! - Right in the Heart of the University Area. Great 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a very well established neighborhood CLOSE to shopping. Updated appliances, upstairs laundry, extra large 1-car Garage and plenty of space inside and out! Enjoy the large backyard and patio.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley 315-734-5899



(RLNE4251857)