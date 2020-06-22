All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4604 Coronado Dr

4604 Coronado Drive · (704) 582-9033
Location

4604 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725

Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside, let the oversized sofa envelope you as you watch your favorite tv shows! Super cute kitchen is open to the living area and has a breakfast bar, and highlighted with quartz counters topped by a penny tile backsplash, and serviced by lovely stainless steel appliances! Spacious master offers a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath, which has been sweetly updated! There are two additional bedrooms, one is furnished as an office with two desks and a wall of bookcases and has two closets. The other is currently unfurnished. Another updated hall bath serves these rooms and guests, and there is also a handy laundry room complete with washer and dryer! Located within a wonderful established neighborhood with its own park, and only minutes to Uptown Charlotte, shopping and dining!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300725
Property Id 300725

(RLNE5857162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Coronado Dr have any available units?
4604 Coronado Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Coronado Dr have?
Some of 4604 Coronado Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Coronado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Coronado Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Coronado Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Coronado Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4604 Coronado Dr offer parking?
No, 4604 Coronado Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Coronado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4604 Coronado Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Coronado Dr have a pool?
No, 4604 Coronado Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Coronado Dr have accessible units?
No, 4604 Coronado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Coronado Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Coronado Dr has units with dishwashers.
