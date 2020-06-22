4604 Coronado Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725



Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside, let the oversized sofa envelope you as you watch your favorite tv shows! Super cute kitchen is open to the living area and has a breakfast bar, and highlighted with quartz counters topped by a penny tile backsplash, and serviced by lovely stainless steel appliances! Spacious master offers a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath, which has been sweetly updated! There are two additional bedrooms, one is furnished as an office with two desks and a wall of bookcases and has two closets. The other is currently unfurnished. Another updated hall bath serves these rooms and guests, and there is also a handy laundry room complete with washer and dryer! Located within a wonderful established neighborhood with its own park, and only minutes to Uptown Charlotte, shopping and dining!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300725

Property Id 300725



(RLNE5857162)