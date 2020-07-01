4600 Coronado Drive Unit B

Amenities

Garden level 3 Bedroom Condo, 5 minutes to Uptown! - You have to see this incredible condo. On the ground level you have a large living room which opens into the updated kitchen. Brand new appliances include Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer! New Carpet, Fresh Paint, New Fixtures and more!! Bedrooms are all spacious with good sized closets. Bathrooms have been completely renovated as well. Outside there are two storage spacious and patio. Literally a 5 minute drive to Uptown Charlotte. You cannot beat this price. Private and quiet. Call today to schedule your showing. 704-814-0461.



