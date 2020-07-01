All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

4600 Coronado Drive Unit B

4600 Coronado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Coronado Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Garden level 3 Bedroom Condo, 5 minutes to Uptown! - You have to see this incredible condo. On the ground level you have a large living room which opens into the updated kitchen. Brand new appliances include Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer! New Carpet, Fresh Paint, New Fixtures and more!! Bedrooms are all spacious with good sized closets. Bathrooms have been completely renovated as well. Outside there are two storage spacious and patio. Literally a 5 minute drive to Uptown Charlotte. You cannot beat this price. Private and quiet. Call today to schedule your showing. 704-814-0461.

(RLNE5173700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B have any available units?
4600 Coronado Drive Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B have?
Some of 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Coronado Drive Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B offer parking?
No, 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B have a pool?
No, 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Coronado Drive Unit B has units with dishwashers.

