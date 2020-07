Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

- Beautiful end unit townhome in desirable Village of Prestwick! This home has a lot of natural light and many upgrades. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master on the main floor. Enjoy morning coffee or evenings in your screened porch which backs up to a private wooded area. Walking distance to grocery, retail and restaurants. This home is immaculate and will not be available long! No Pets Please! Call Jane 704 281-6096 for showing or more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5182099)