4512 Helena Street

Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bed and 1 bath home is located in the Capital Drive neighborhood and is near shops and eateries. This and other units share a nice 1 acre lot. With easy access to interstates and minutes from both uptown and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this is a great location to find your way to most areas of Charlotte.



This property is ready for immediate move-in, upon application approval.



Features:



Living room,

Kitchen with appliances,

Heat,

1 acre community lot



Pets are allowed at the owners approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



To view this property or for other questions, feel free to contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net , For additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:

Reid Park K-8

Harding University High School