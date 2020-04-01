All apartments in Charlotte
4512 Helena Street
4512 Helena Street

4512 Helena Street · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Helena Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
This 2 bed and 1 bath home is located in the Capital Drive neighborhood and is near shops and eateries. This and other units share a nice 1 acre lot. With easy access to interstates and minutes from both uptown and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this is a great location to find your way to most areas of Charlotte.

This property is ready for immediate move-in, upon application approval.

Features:

Living room,
Kitchen with appliances,
Heat,
1 acre community lot

Pets are allowed at the owners approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

To view this property or for other questions, feel free to contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net , For additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:
Reid Park K-8
Harding University High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Helena Street have any available units?
4512 Helena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Helena Street have?
Some of 4512 Helena Street's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Helena Street currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Helena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Helena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 Helena Street is pet friendly.
Does 4512 Helena Street offer parking?
No, 4512 Helena Street does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Helena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Helena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Helena Street have a pool?
No, 4512 Helena Street does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Helena Street have accessible units?
No, 4512 Helena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Helena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Helena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
