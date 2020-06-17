All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

4504 Biesterfield Dr

4504 Biesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Biesterfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Slater Ridge - Three bedroom ranch with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Master has dual sinks.

(RLNE5342619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Biesterfield Dr have any available units?
4504 Biesterfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Biesterfield Dr have?
Some of 4504 Biesterfield Dr's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Biesterfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Biesterfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Biesterfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Biesterfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Biesterfield Dr offer parking?
No, 4504 Biesterfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Biesterfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Biesterfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Biesterfield Dr have a pool?
No, 4504 Biesterfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Biesterfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 4504 Biesterfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Biesterfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Biesterfield Dr has units with dishwashers.

