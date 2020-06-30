4423 Cades Cove

Amenities

This freshly painted beautiful, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in desirable Steele Creek features crown molding and a fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room with chair rail molding, and NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs and NEW carpeting upstairs. The bright kitchen with lots of counter space has a breakfast nook with a bay window. The spacious master suite boasts a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and a separate garden tub. A charming front porch and a huge privacy-fenced back yard with a patio make this home a must-see! This home is move-in ready with fresh paint and neutral decor throughout!



