All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4423 Cades Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4423 Cades Cove
Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:04 PM

4423 Cades Cove

4423 Cades Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4423 Cades Cove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This freshly painted beautiful, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in desirable Steele Creek features crown molding and a fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room with chair rail molding, and NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs and NEW carpeting upstairs. The bright kitchen with lots of counter space has a breakfast nook with a bay window. The spacious master suite boasts a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and a separate garden tub. A charming front porch and a huge privacy-fenced back yard with a patio make this home a must-see! This home is move-in ready with fresh paint and neutral decor throughout!

VS-NA-PA-JK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Cades Cove have any available units?
4423 Cades Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Cades Cove have?
Some of 4423 Cades Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Cades Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Cades Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Cades Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Cades Cove is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Cades Cove offer parking?
No, 4423 Cades Cove does not offer parking.
Does 4423 Cades Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Cades Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Cades Cove have a pool?
No, 4423 Cades Cove does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Cades Cove have accessible units?
No, 4423 Cades Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Cades Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Cades Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte