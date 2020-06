Amenities

Come and check out this quaint 3 bedroom / 1 bath brick ranch located in the University/Northlake Area. Large yard with fenced in the front yard, 2 car carport with extra-large circular driveway. New tile flooring in a newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Ice and water connection in the fridge, ceramic cooktop stove, SS Microwave and dishwasher. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, I-85 and I-77.