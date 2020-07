Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the Wilora Community has many shopping centers and dining options. Located minutes from interstate 77 and Sharon Amity Road (which is a great connector road).

2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit with plenty of space throughout. Located for convenient commuting to downtown Charlotte and easy access to Albemarle Road.

Kitchen appliances included, available for immediate move-in. Water is Included!