Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS



This Move-in ready 4 BR 2 BA home is impeccably well maintained and offers a cute front porch and foyer entrance to open concept living and dining room area. The Sunny Kitchen features ceramic tile and SS appliances. You will love the great room with high ceilings, it is perfect for relaxing. Plenty of parking in the 2-car garage and ample driveway - hurry this won't last!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Davis Lake - Eastfield

High school: North Mecklenburg High School

Middle school: J.m. Alexander Middle School

Elementary school: David Cox Road Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1998

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.