Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely adorable ranch home on a cul-de-sac homesite in a well-established neighborhood with mature tree-lined streets. Featuring a large great room with brick floor-to-ceiling fireplace. This home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths including an oversized private owner's suite, dining room, and a well-designed kitchen. Fantastic sunroom overlooking the large fenced back yard. One car garage with additional storage. Fantastic location! Close to everything. Must see!