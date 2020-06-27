Rent Calculator
427 Bertonley Avenue
427 Bertonley Avenue
427 Bertonley Avenue
Location
427 Bertonley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled kitchen and master bathroom. New paint and carpet throughout. Great neighborhood, close to Southpark and Uptown. Large storage shed in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 427 Bertonley Avenue have any available units?
427 Bertonley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 427 Bertonley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
427 Bertonley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Bertonley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Bertonley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 427 Bertonley Avenue offer parking?
No, 427 Bertonley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 427 Bertonley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Bertonley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Bertonley Avenue have a pool?
No, 427 Bertonley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 427 Bertonley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 427 Bertonley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Bertonley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Bertonley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Bertonley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Bertonley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
