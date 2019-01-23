4212 Howie Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205 North Charlotte
3 Bedroom 1 Bath house with a spacious laundry room, extra room off the 2nd bedroom that can be used for a third bedroom, New Paint, New Carpet and vinyl will be installed, small building in back yard for storage. Work is in progress
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
