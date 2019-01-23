All apartments in Charlotte
4212 Howie Circle

4212 Howie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Howie Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 1 Bath house with a spacious laundry room, extra room off the 2nd bedroom that can be used for a third bedroom, New Paint, New Carpet and vinyl will be installed, small building in back yard for storage.
Work is in progress

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Howie Circle have any available units?
4212 Howie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4212 Howie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Howie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Howie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Howie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4212 Howie Circle offer parking?
No, 4212 Howie Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Howie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Howie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Howie Circle have a pool?
No, 4212 Howie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Howie Circle have accessible units?
No, 4212 Howie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Howie Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Howie Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Howie Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 Howie Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

