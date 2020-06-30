All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 419 North Summit Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
419 North Summit Avenue
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:40 AM

419 North Summit Avenue

419 North Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Biddleville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

419 North Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Biddleville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated ranch in popular Biddleville! Skyline view of the city from your front porch. Home features vinly plank flooring throughout, and offers three bedrooms with two full baths. The home also boasts a bonus room which may be used as office or separate living room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, mobile island, & brand new stainless steel appliances. New washer & Dryer. Fenced in backyard. Home is move-in ready.

A short distance from Uptown and all the city has to offer! Schedule your tour today!

Contact Bryan@tristonegroup.com
Beautifully renovated ranch in popular Biddleville! Skyline view of the city from your front porch. Home features vinly plank flooring throughout, and offers three bedrooms with two full baths. The home also boasts a bonus room which may be used as office or separate living room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, mobile island, & brand new stainless steel appliances. New washer & Dryer. Fenced in backyard. Home is move-in ready.

A short distance from Uptown and all the city has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 North Summit Avenue have any available units?
419 North Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 North Summit Avenue have?
Some of 419 North Summit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 North Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
419 North Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 North Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 419 North Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 419 North Summit Avenue offer parking?
No, 419 North Summit Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 419 North Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 North Summit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 North Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 419 North Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 419 North Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 419 North Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 419 North Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 North Summit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte