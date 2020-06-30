419 North Summit Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully renovated ranch in popular Biddleville! Skyline view of the city from your front porch. Home features vinly plank flooring throughout, and offers three bedrooms with two full baths. The home also boasts a bonus room which may be used as office or separate living room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, mobile island, & brand new stainless steel appliances. New washer & Dryer. Fenced in backyard. Home is move-in ready.
A short distance from Uptown and all the city has to offer! Schedule your tour today!
Contact Bryan@tristonegroup.com
Beautifully renovated ranch in popular Biddleville! Skyline view of the city from your front porch. Home features vinly plank flooring throughout, and offers three bedrooms with two full baths. The home also boasts a bonus room which may be used as office or separate living room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, mobile island, & brand new stainless steel appliances. New washer & Dryer. Fenced in backyard. Home is move-in ready.
A short distance from Uptown and all the city has to offer!