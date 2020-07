Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

WOW!! Perfect end unit perched along the #6 Fairway of Raintree Golf Course - 4122 North Course! Master Bedroom on main level. The master bathroom has a Tile floor. The unit also has a screened in porch looking over the Fairway. Community features include: Tennis courts, swimming pool, private playgrounds, a lake, a pond and the Country club offers so much more.