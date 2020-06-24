4119 Bloomdale Drive

Amenities

Bloomdale Apts in Cotswold area of Charlotte NC:



Available Now: Apt 4119-13 Bloomdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211



Features:

Quiet neighborhood setting.

Hard-surface flooring.

Ceiling fan

Patio or deck

Refrigerator

Stove

Updated bathroom fixtures

Laundry facility onsite

Water and garbage pickup included in rent



Pets Considered!

Non-dangerous pet breeds permitted.

$350 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25 pet rent per pet.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.



www.srpmanagement.net



Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

