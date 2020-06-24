4119 Bloomdale Drive

Amenities
Bloomdale Apts in Cotswold area of Charlotte NC:
Available Now: Apt 4119-13 Bloomdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Features:
Quiet neighborhood setting.
Hard-surface flooring.
Ceiling fan
Patio or deck
Refrigerator
Stove
Updated bathroom fixtures
Laundry facility onsite
Water and garbage pickup included in rent
Pets Considered!
Non-dangerous pet breeds permitted.
$350 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25 pet rent per pet.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Access a self showing today & apply through:
www.srpmanagement.net
Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.