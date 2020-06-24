All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:15 PM

4119 Bloomdale Drive

4119 Bloomdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Bloomdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

NO APPLICATION FEE, FREE TO APPLY!

Bloomdale Apts in Cotswold area of Charlotte NC:

Available Now: Apt 4119-13 Bloomdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

Features:
Quiet neighborhood setting.
Hard-surface flooring.
Ceiling fan
Patio or deck
Refrigerator
Stove
Updated bathroom fixtures
Laundry facility onsite
Water and garbage pickup included in rent

Pets Considered!
Non-dangerous pet breeds permitted.
$350 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25 pet rent per pet.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Access a self showing today & apply through:
www.srpmanagement.net

Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Bloomdale Drive have any available units?
4119 Bloomdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Bloomdale Drive have?
Some of 4119 Bloomdale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Bloomdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Bloomdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Bloomdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 Bloomdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4119 Bloomdale Drive offer parking?
No, 4119 Bloomdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Bloomdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Bloomdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Bloomdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4119 Bloomdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Bloomdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4119 Bloomdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Bloomdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Bloomdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
