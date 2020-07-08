4061 Allwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Pet Free, 4 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in established neighborhood with mature trees. Large living room, dining room, 4 good sized bedrooms, with an additional den or office. (maximum occupancy of 8 persons) Washer and Dryer can stay in the unit.

Discount offered for extended lease. Rent as low as $1,500 with a 30 month lease, or $1,550 with an 18 month lease. Great location centrally located in south west Charlotte just off of S. Tryon, Nations Ford, and Billy Graham. Less than one mile from 77 with easy access to downtown Charlotte, 485 & 85. Close to shopping & restaurants.

This great layout has three bedrooms are on the west side of the home and a 4th bedroom along with a den, or office, is located on the east side of the home. The 2nd bathroom, living and kitchen, with ample counter & prep space, along with a dedicated pantry and a full dining room make up the center of this home.

This is a non-smoking and pet free home. Please contact us to schedule a viewing. 803-250-1062 ext. 2. Applications can be submitted at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com