Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:25 PM

4061 Allwood Drive

4061 Allwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4061 Allwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pet Free, 4 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in established neighborhood with mature trees. Large living room, dining room, 4 good sized bedrooms, with an additional den or office. (maximum occupancy of 8 persons) Washer and Dryer can stay in the unit.
Discount offered for extended lease. Rent as low as $1,500 with a 30 month lease, or $1,550 with an 18 month lease. Great location centrally located in south west Charlotte just off of S. Tryon, Nations Ford, and Billy Graham. Less than one mile from 77 with easy access to downtown Charlotte, 485 & 85. Close to shopping & restaurants.
This great layout has three bedrooms are on the west side of the home and a 4th bedroom along with a den, or office, is located on the east side of the home. The 2nd bathroom, living and kitchen, with ample counter & prep space, along with a dedicated pantry and a full dining room make up the center of this home.
This is a non-smoking and pet free home. Please contact us to schedule a viewing. 803-250-1062 ext. 2. Applications can be submitted at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4061 Allwood Drive have any available units?
4061 Allwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4061 Allwood Drive have?
Some of 4061 Allwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4061 Allwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Allwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Allwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4061 Allwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4061 Allwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4061 Allwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4061 Allwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4061 Allwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Allwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4061 Allwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4061 Allwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4061 Allwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Allwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4061 Allwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

