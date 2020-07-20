All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4006 Evelyn Avenue

4006 Evelyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Evelyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home for rent in Coventry Subdivision. Newly renovated, it comes with a 2-Car garage, dining room, foyer, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, and living room with gas-logged fireplace. Master bed room comes with a large walk-in closet and has an additional large walk-in closet down the hall. Community features include club House, pool, and playground. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Evelyn Avenue have any available units?
4006 Evelyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 Evelyn Avenue have?
Some of 4006 Evelyn Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Evelyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Evelyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Evelyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Evelyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Evelyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Evelyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 4006 Evelyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Evelyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Evelyn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Evelyn Avenue has a pool.
Does 4006 Evelyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4006 Evelyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Evelyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Evelyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
