4006 Evelyn Avenue

Amenities
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home for rent in Coventry Subdivision. Newly renovated, it comes with a 2-Car garage, dining room, foyer, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, and living room with gas-logged fireplace. Master bed room comes with a large walk-in closet and has an additional large walk-in closet down the hall. Community features include club House, pool, and playground. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.