Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:38 PM

3908 Briarhill Drive

Location

3908 Briarhill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Oak Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated! End unit in Milton Commons. Entry into spacious living room with open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Three bedrooms on upper level with full bathroom in hallway. No pets allowed. Housing vouchers are accepted for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Briarhill Drive have any available units?
3908 Briarhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Briarhill Drive have?
Some of 3908 Briarhill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Briarhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Briarhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Briarhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Briarhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3908 Briarhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Briarhill Drive offers parking.
Does 3908 Briarhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Briarhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Briarhill Drive have a pool?
No, 3908 Briarhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Briarhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3908 Briarhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Briarhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Briarhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

