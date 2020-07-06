3908 Briarhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly updated! End unit in Milton Commons. Entry into spacious living room with open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Three bedrooms on upper level with full bathroom in hallway. No pets allowed. Housing vouchers are accepted for this property.