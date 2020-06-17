3900 Brownes Ferry Road

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool google fiber tennis court volleyball court

Comfortable home with almost 2000 square-feet! Awesome central location in north Charlotte!



Situated on a corner lot in the Chestnut subdivision in the Davis Lake - Eastfield area. Close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment, including Northlake and Concord Mills! Only a short drive to The Tradition Golf Club and Clarks Creek Nature Preserve.



Only 10 minutes to UNCC and the light rail extension. Easy commute to Uptown by car in only 20 minutes.



Love to entertain? This floorplan is for you! A combination formal living room and dining room, and a family room provide an elegant entertaining space. Large windows, wainscotting, crown molding and upgraded lighting enhance the space. A large fireplace accents the family room.



The kitchen features great storage and all major appliances. The adjacent breakfast nook is accented with a bay window.



Relax in this awesome master suite accented with cathedral ceilings! Enjoy your private bath with dual sink vanities, a garden tub and shower.



This spacious, fully fenced backyard is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. The raised deck makes summer and fall entertaining a cinch!



Awesome community amenities include a community pool, playground, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts!



This neighborhood is equipped for Google Fiber!



Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**