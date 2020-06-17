All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3900 Brownes Ferry Road

3900 Browne's Ferry Road · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 Browne's Ferry Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
google fiber
tennis court
volleyball court
Comfortable home with almost 2000 square-feet! Awesome central location in north Charlotte!

Situated on a corner lot in the Chestnut subdivision in the Davis Lake - Eastfield area. Close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment, including Northlake and Concord Mills! Only a short drive to The Tradition Golf Club and Clarks Creek Nature Preserve.

Only 10 minutes to UNCC and the light rail extension. Easy commute to Uptown by car in only 20 minutes.

Love to entertain? This floorplan is for you! A combination formal living room and dining room, and a family room provide an elegant entertaining space. Large windows, wainscotting, crown molding and upgraded lighting enhance the space. A large fireplace accents the family room.

The kitchen features great storage and all major appliances. The adjacent breakfast nook is accented with a bay window.

Relax in this awesome master suite accented with cathedral ceilings! Enjoy your private bath with dual sink vanities, a garden tub and shower.

This spacious, fully fenced backyard is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. The raised deck makes summer and fall entertaining a cinch!

Awesome community amenities include a community pool, playground, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts!

This neighborhood is equipped for Google Fiber!

Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Brownes Ferry Road have any available units?
3900 Brownes Ferry Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Brownes Ferry Road have?
Some of 3900 Brownes Ferry Road's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Brownes Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Brownes Ferry Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Brownes Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Brownes Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Brownes Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 3900 Brownes Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Brownes Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Brownes Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Brownes Ferry Road have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Brownes Ferry Road has a pool.
Does 3900 Brownes Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 3900 Brownes Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Brownes Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Brownes Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
