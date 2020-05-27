All apartments in Charlotte
3806 Selwyn Farms Lane
3806 Selwyn Farms Lane

3806 Selwyn Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Selwyn Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Move in ready with LOTS of updates! 3 bedroom 3 bathroom w/ bedroom/full bath on main level. 2 bed/2 full bath on the upper level. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Comes with new washer/dryer. Blue hombre walls in living/dining area. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. All new appliances convey! Fireplace, ceiling fans, crown molding. Nice private patio w/ pergola. Complex has POOL! Perfect floor plan for roommates or family. Mins to CMC Main, 2 Harris Teeter's, Park Road Shopping Center, and MUCH more. Park and tennis court across the street...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane have any available units?
3806 Selwyn Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane have?
Some of 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Selwyn Farms Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane offer parking?
No, 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane has a pool.
Does 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 Selwyn Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.
