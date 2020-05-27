3806 Selwyn Farms Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Move in ready with LOTS of updates! 3 bedroom 3 bathroom w/ bedroom/full bath on main level. 2 bed/2 full bath on the upper level. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Comes with new washer/dryer. Blue hombre walls in living/dining area. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. All new appliances convey! Fireplace, ceiling fans, crown molding. Nice private patio w/ pergola. Complex has POOL! Perfect floor plan for roommates or family. Mins to CMC Main, 2 Harris Teeter's, Park Road Shopping Center, and MUCH more. Park and tennis court across the street...