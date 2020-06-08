All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3704 Planters Watch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3704 Planters Watch Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:15 PM

3704 Planters Watch Drive

3704 Planters Watch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3704 Planters Watch Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in popular Planters Watch community. Foyer leads to a bright and open 2-story family room. Huge, upgraded kitchen overlooking family room which is great for entertaining. Dual master suites with one downstairs and massive secondary rooms. Close to Ayrsley shopping center and the Premium Outlets! Lease today!

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Planters Watch Drive have any available units?
3704 Planters Watch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3704 Planters Watch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Planters Watch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Planters Watch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Planters Watch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Planters Watch Drive offer parking?
No, 3704 Planters Watch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Planters Watch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Planters Watch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Planters Watch Drive have a pool?
No, 3704 Planters Watch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Planters Watch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3704 Planters Watch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Planters Watch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Planters Watch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Planters Watch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Planters Watch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte