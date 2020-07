Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

This beautiful THREE Bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 85 and Highway 277! This home has a very large living area and kitchen! It has recently updated flooring and fresh painting throughout.



Renters love the included Storage room and shed! This Home has a grand front yard and nice backyard! This Home will not last long ! Hurry and Tour today !

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.