Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

352 Fannie Circle

352 Fannie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

352 Fannie Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes from Uptown! Sign a lease by 3/1 and pay a $600 Security Deposit! - If your looking for the best value for your money this home is it. 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom home has been updated with modern appliances, fresh paint, new fixtures, and more!
Spacious bedrooms with master that has private bath with stand-in shower. Kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space, and is perfect for any cook. Living area is highlighted with large windows allowing for vast natural light. The Backyard is perfect for any occasion, and is definitely a place to go to feel removed from the world. Wooded, fenced in, with refinished porch. Extended driveway that provides extra parking, Call today 704.488.7897 to schedule a showing!
Sorry no pets allowed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5513449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Fannie Circle have any available units?
352 Fannie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 352 Fannie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
352 Fannie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Fannie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 352 Fannie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 352 Fannie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 352 Fannie Circle offers parking.
Does 352 Fannie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Fannie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Fannie Circle have a pool?
No, 352 Fannie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 352 Fannie Circle have accessible units?
No, 352 Fannie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Fannie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Fannie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 Fannie Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 Fannie Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
