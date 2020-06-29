352 Fannie Circle

Amenities

Minutes from Uptown! Sign a lease by 3/1 and pay a $600 Security Deposit! - If your looking for the best value for your money this home is it. 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom home has been updated with modern appliances, fresh paint, new fixtures, and more!

Spacious bedrooms with master that has private bath with stand-in shower. Kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space, and is perfect for any cook. Living area is highlighted with large windows allowing for vast natural light. The Backyard is perfect for any occasion, and is definitely a place to go to feel removed from the world. Wooded, fenced in, with refinished porch. Extended driveway that provides extra parking, Call today 704.488.7897 to schedule a showing!

