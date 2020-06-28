3508 Mayspring Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Wonderful 3 BR, 2 bath ranch home featuring desirable split-bedroom floorpan. Home has 1626 s.f. and is situated on a beautifully wooded 1/3+ acre lot on a cul-de-sac lot in Kelsey Glen subdivision. Boasts hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas. Kitchen features granite counter tops, all appliances and breakfast area; the great room feels very spacious with its vaulted ceiling and open floor plan. A large rear deck overlooks a wonderfully wooded lot and is perfect for entertaining. Two-car garage. Only minutes to I-485, I-85 and I-77.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.