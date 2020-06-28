All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:38 AM

3508 Mayspring Place

3508 Mayspring Place · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Mayspring Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 BR, 2 bath ranch home featuring desirable split-bedroom floorpan. Home has 1626 s.f. and is situated on a beautifully wooded 1/3+ acre lot on a cul-de-sac lot in Kelsey Glen subdivision. Boasts hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas. Kitchen features granite counter tops, all appliances and breakfast area; the great room feels very spacious with its vaulted ceiling and open floor plan. A large rear deck overlooks a wonderfully wooded lot and is perfect for entertaining. Two-car garage. Only minutes to I-485, I-85 and I-77.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Mayspring Place have any available units?
3508 Mayspring Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Mayspring Place have?
Some of 3508 Mayspring Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Mayspring Place currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Mayspring Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Mayspring Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 Mayspring Place is pet friendly.
Does 3508 Mayspring Place offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Mayspring Place offers parking.
Does 3508 Mayspring Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Mayspring Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Mayspring Place have a pool?
No, 3508 Mayspring Place does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Mayspring Place have accessible units?
No, 3508 Mayspring Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Mayspring Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 Mayspring Place does not have units with dishwashers.
