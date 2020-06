Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained split level home with original hardwood floors, new bedroom carpet, spacious floorplan and fully renovated bathrooms throughout the home as well as granite counter-tops. This home also offers a mother in law suite with a living area, full bathroom and kitchenette. Located in the highly desired Shannon Park area that is close to Plaza Midwood and the NoDa arts district.