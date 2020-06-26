All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3467 Chagall Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3467 Chagall Court - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

3467 Chagall Court - 1

3467 Chagall Court · (704) 962-1815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3467 Chagall Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom loft style condo in the heart of NoDa! Awesome location in Charlotte's arts and entertainment district - walk to shops, restaurants, breweries, galleries, music venues, nightlife, & more! Only a short walk to the new light rail train extension. Open floorplan layout with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light from the large living room windows. Spacious dining area has French doors opening to balcony. Good sized kitchen overlooking living space with a breakfast bar. Lots of cabinet space and nice appliances. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom with double sinks. 2nd bedroom and bathroom. 1 car garage. Water/sewer, and trash are included in the rent. Pets are conditional - must be approved by owner, no aggressive breeds and must be house trained. $300 pet fee per approved pet. ** Tenant occupied until 6/30, do not disturb tenants**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3467 Chagall Court - 1 have any available units?
3467 Chagall Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3467 Chagall Court - 1 have?
Some of 3467 Chagall Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3467 Chagall Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3467 Chagall Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3467 Chagall Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3467 Chagall Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3467 Chagall Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3467 Chagall Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 3467 Chagall Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3467 Chagall Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3467 Chagall Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 3467 Chagall Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3467 Chagall Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3467 Chagall Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3467 Chagall Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3467 Chagall Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3467 Chagall Court - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity