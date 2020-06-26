3467 Chagall Court - 1

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom loft style condo in the heart of NoDa! Awesome location in Charlotte's arts and entertainment district - walk to shops, restaurants, breweries, galleries, music venues, nightlife, & more! Only a short walk to the new light rail train extension. Open floorplan layout with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light from the large living room windows. Spacious dining area has French doors opening to balcony. Good sized kitchen overlooking living space with a breakfast bar. Lots of cabinet space and nice appliances. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom with double sinks. 2nd bedroom and bathroom. 1 car garage. Water/sewer, and trash are included in the rent. Pets are conditional - must be approved by owner, no aggressive breeds and must be house trained. $300 pet fee per approved pet. ** Tenant occupied until 6/30, do not disturb tenants**