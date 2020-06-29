343 Wakefield Drive

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - MYERS PARK AREA. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA. , second floor unit flat. Non-smoking rental unit. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. One year agreement. Includes water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors. New windows in past few years. Updated furnace and central air. Certain pets will be considered. Location is everything! Quick access to Park Road Shopping Center, Montford and Selwyn Avenue restaurants and shopping, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Close to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Other Amenities: Other (Cable Ready). Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Oven. Lease lengths: 12 Months. Utilities: Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included.