343 Wakefield Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

343 Wakefield Drive

343 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

343 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - MYERS PARK AREA. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA. , second floor unit flat. Non-smoking rental unit. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. One year agreement. Includes water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors. New windows in past few years. Updated furnace and central air. Certain pets will be considered. Location is everything! Quick access to Park Road Shopping Center, Montford and Selwyn Avenue restaurants and shopping, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Close to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Other Amenities: Other (Cable Ready). Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Oven. Lease lengths: 12 Months. Utilities: Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
343 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 343 Wakefield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
343 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 Wakefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 343 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 343 Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 343 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 343 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 343 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 343 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
