Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

3407 Coldstream Ln

3407 Coldstream Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Coldstream Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bc9c15013 ---- 3407 Coldstream Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205 Come take a look at this Gorgeous apartment conveniently located minutes to uptown and plaza Midwood. Close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. This Stunning duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. This home features the following: *Spacious Living Room with tons of natural lighting. * Freshly Painted Walls throughout. * Beautiful Hardwood flooring and Vinyl flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom. * Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort (Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher) *Enjoy doing your laundry at your leisure with your very own Washer And Dryer Connections. *Stunning updated light fixtures throughout. * Maintenance free Landscaping. *Garage for parking or storage. **MODEL UNIT PHOTOS** Conveniently Located Near N Wendover Rd and Independence Blvd This Cozy Apartment In Echo Hills Will Not Last Long! 5 Minutes To Uptown Charlotte! 5 Minutes To Plaza Midwood! Schedule Your Viewing Now! Call 704.734.9311 to schedule an appointment. To Submit an Application Now Or For Additional Listings Please Visit Our Website At www.newviewrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Coldstream Ln have any available units?
3407 Coldstream Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Coldstream Ln have?
Some of 3407 Coldstream Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Coldstream Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Coldstream Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Coldstream Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Coldstream Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3407 Coldstream Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Coldstream Ln offers parking.
Does 3407 Coldstream Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Coldstream Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Coldstream Ln have a pool?
No, 3407 Coldstream Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Coldstream Ln have accessible units?
No, 3407 Coldstream Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Coldstream Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Coldstream Ln has units with dishwashers.

