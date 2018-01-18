Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bc9c15013 ---- 3407 Coldstream Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205 Come take a look at this Gorgeous apartment conveniently located minutes to uptown and plaza Midwood. Close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. This Stunning duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. This home features the following: *Spacious Living Room with tons of natural lighting. * Freshly Painted Walls throughout. * Beautiful Hardwood flooring and Vinyl flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom. * Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort (Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher) *Enjoy doing your laundry at your leisure with your very own Washer And Dryer Connections. *Stunning updated light fixtures throughout. * Maintenance free Landscaping. *Garage for parking or storage. **MODEL UNIT PHOTOS** Conveniently Located Near N Wendover Rd and Independence Blvd This Cozy Apartment In Echo Hills Will Not Last Long! 5 Minutes To Uptown Charlotte! 5 Minutes To Plaza Midwood! Schedule Your Viewing Now! Call 704.734.9311 to schedule an appointment. To Submit an Application Now Or For Additional Listings Please Visit Our Website At www.newviewrealtygroup.com