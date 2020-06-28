Rent Calculator
333 West Boulevard
333 West Boulevard
333 West Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
333 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wilmore neighborhood must see! - White hot Wilmore neighborhood featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Master down. Tons of parking and too much to list! Must see!
(RLNE5115064)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 West Boulevard have any available units?
333 West Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 333 West Boulevard have?
Some of 333 West Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 333 West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
333 West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 West Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 West Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 333 West Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 333 West Boulevard offers parking.
Does 333 West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 West Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 333 West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 333 West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 333 West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 333 West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 West Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
