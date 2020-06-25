All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

3309 Morning Drive

3309 Morning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Morning Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely currently occupied home close to everything. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home features an open floor plan with views from the large living room into the eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a door leading to out back. The large master suite is on the main level and has a full bathroom attached to the room. 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room are all located on the second floor. Relax or entertain on the back patio with views of the nice back yard. Do not disturb current tenants or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Morning Drive have any available units?
3309 Morning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Morning Drive have?
Some of 3309 Morning Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Morning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Morning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Morning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Morning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3309 Morning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Morning Drive offers parking.
Does 3309 Morning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Morning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Morning Drive have a pool?
No, 3309 Morning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Morning Drive have accessible units?
No, 3309 Morning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Morning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Morning Drive has units with dishwashers.
