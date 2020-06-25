3309 Morning Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lovely currently occupied home close to everything. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home features an open floor plan with views from the large living room into the eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a door leading to out back. The large master suite is on the main level and has a full bathroom attached to the room. 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room are all located on the second floor. Relax or entertain on the back patio with views of the nice back yard. Do not disturb current tenants or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com