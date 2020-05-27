All apartments in Charlotte
3309 Erskine Drive

Location

3309 Erskine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Story Townhome in NoDa! Incredible Price for April Only! - Move into this incredible renovation. This two story townhome style unit has been completely redone with all the bells and whistles. Upon entering, the living room is bright and spacious. Kitchen is a chef's dream with custom counters, appliances and backsplash. Upstairs are two great sized bedrooms, lots of storage space and two luxurious bathrooms. There is also a half bath on main level. You have your own parking pulled right up to the unit. Out back there is a storage room and patio great for entertaining! Call today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Erskine Drive have any available units?
3309 Erskine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Erskine Drive have?
Some of 3309 Erskine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Erskine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Erskine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Erskine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Erskine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Erskine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Erskine Drive offers parking.
Does 3309 Erskine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Erskine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Erskine Drive have a pool?
No, 3309 Erskine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Erskine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3309 Erskine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Erskine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Erskine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

