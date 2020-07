Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Convenient Charlotte location and desirable community/neighborhood! 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home with good sized master featuring his & her closets, large master bath & garden tub. Open floor plan on main with spacious kitchen, all appliances convey including washer/dryer. Make this home your next move

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.