All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3235 Moss Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3235 Moss Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:43 AM

3235 Moss Lane

3235 Moss Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3235 Moss Ln, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

granite counters
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Townhouse in Brightwalk - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in highly sought-after Brightwalk. This home includes a bonus room located on the 2nd floor (could be used as an office or additional bedroom). Located minutes from Uptown, The Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End and Heist Brewery are within walking distance. Kitchen includes SS appliances with gas range, granite countertops and backsplash. 1 car garage located in rear of home. This home is a must see!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5327928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Moss Lane have any available units?
3235 Moss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3235 Moss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Moss Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Moss Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Moss Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3235 Moss Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Moss Lane offers parking.
Does 3235 Moss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Moss Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Moss Lane have a pool?
No, 3235 Moss Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Moss Lane have accessible units?
No, 3235 Moss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Moss Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Moss Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Moss Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Moss Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte