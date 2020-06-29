3235 Moss Lane

Amenities

Stunning Townhouse in Brightwalk - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in highly sought-after Brightwalk. This home includes a bonus room located on the 2nd floor (could be used as an office or additional bedroom). Located minutes from Uptown, The Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End and Heist Brewery are within walking distance. Kitchen includes SS appliances with gas range, granite countertops and backsplash. 1 car garage located in rear of home. This home is a must see!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



