3222 Frostmoor Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Three Bedroom Two and half bathroom home in quiet community. Home features beautiful hand scraped hard wood floors on main level, large family room open to the eat in kitchen, Kitchen updated custom painted cabinets and granite counter tops, you will also find a formal dining room. Large fenced back yard with patio and storage shed. The two story foyer leads you upstairs to the three bedrooms, master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and leads to the updated master bathroom with large walk-in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included in the laundry room located on the second floor. Large two car garage with room for storage. Great access to Uptown, Huntersville or the University area.