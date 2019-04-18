All apartments in Charlotte
3222 Frostmoor Place
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

3222 Frostmoor Place

3222 Frostmoor Place · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Frostmoor Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Two and half bathroom home in quiet community. Home features beautiful hand scraped hard wood floors on main level, large family room open to the eat in kitchen, Kitchen updated custom painted cabinets and granite counter tops, you will also find a formal dining room. Large fenced back yard with patio and storage shed. The two story foyer leads you upstairs to the three bedrooms, master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and leads to the updated master bathroom with large walk-in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included in the laundry room located on the second floor. Large two car garage with room for storage. Great access to Uptown, Huntersville or the University area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Frostmoor Place have any available units?
3222 Frostmoor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Frostmoor Place have?
Some of 3222 Frostmoor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Frostmoor Place currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Frostmoor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Frostmoor Place pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Frostmoor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3222 Frostmoor Place offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Frostmoor Place offers parking.
Does 3222 Frostmoor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 Frostmoor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Frostmoor Place have a pool?
No, 3222 Frostmoor Place does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Frostmoor Place have accessible units?
No, 3222 Frostmoor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Frostmoor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 Frostmoor Place does not have units with dishwashers.

