Condo for rent minutes away from Uptown Charlotte in a quiet beautiful part of town. Condo comes fully furnished and is perfect for short-term or corporate housing. This spacious condo has one bedroom/one bath and is furnished with appliances, washer&dryer, pots/pans, and linens. You only need to bring your clothes! The complex has a beautiful pool and with easy access to light-rail system.