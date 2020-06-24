3209 Heathstead Place

Amenities

This corporate condo is located within walking distance to the Quail Hollow Golf Course which was just on the World Wide Stage with the PGA. This all inclusive condo has everything you need including all utilites, cable, wireless high speed internet access, washer and dryer,pool and plenty of green space. This very centrally located property is easy access to anywhere in and around the city your may be going as well as easy to airport and interstates. Email, call, or text for more information and to reserve this property. No pets please.