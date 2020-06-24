All apartments in Charlotte
3209 Heathstead Place

Location

3209 Heathstead Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This corporate condo is located within walking distance to the Quail Hollow Golf Course which was just on the World Wide Stage with the PGA. This all inclusive condo has everything you need including all utilites, cable, wireless high speed internet access, washer and dryer,pool and plenty of green space. This very centrally located property is easy access to anywhere in and around the city your may be going as well as easy to airport and interstates. Email, call, or text for more information and to reserve this property. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Heathstead Place have any available units?
3209 Heathstead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3209 Heathstead Place currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Heathstead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Heathstead Place pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Heathstead Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3209 Heathstead Place offer parking?
No, 3209 Heathstead Place does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Heathstead Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Heathstead Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Heathstead Place have a pool?
Yes, 3209 Heathstead Place has a pool.
Does 3209 Heathstead Place have accessible units?
No, 3209 Heathstead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Heathstead Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Heathstead Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Heathstead Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Heathstead Place does not have units with air conditioning.
