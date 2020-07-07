All apartments in Charlotte
3148 Moss Lane

3148 Moss Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3148 Moss Ln, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful & well maintained two story end unit townhome in the popular Brightwalk neighborhood. Unique floor plan with the Master Bedroom downstairs & 2 bedrooms and a Loft upstairs. All wells sized rooms. Home has many wonderful features - a covered front and back porch - great to relax on, New LVT Flooring on main level, Fireplace in the Great Room, Stainless appliances (including the gas range), Granite Countertops & Tile Backsplash in the Kitchen, outdoor storage unit, stand alone 1 Car Garage, lots of common area to enjoy & a dedicated laundry room downstairs. Live minutes from Uptown, the Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End, Double Oaks Aquatic Center & just opened Heist Brewery are within walking distance. Make an appointment today to come out and see this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Moss Lane have any available units?
3148 Moss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 Moss Lane have?
Some of 3148 Moss Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 Moss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Moss Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Moss Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3148 Moss Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3148 Moss Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Moss Lane offers parking.
Does 3148 Moss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Moss Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Moss Lane have a pool?
No, 3148 Moss Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Moss Lane have accessible units?
No, 3148 Moss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Moss Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3148 Moss Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

