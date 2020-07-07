3145 Maury St

Amenities

You'll appreciate the maintenance-free brick exterior of this cute 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch! The cozy layout with hardwood flooring features a family room with a tile-surround fireplace that opens to the breakfast area. The kitchen is equipped with oak cabinets, a tiled backsplash, solid surface counters and black appliances. Both secondary bedrooms share a full bath with tiled walls, as well as the master bath with a custom tiled walk-in shower. Enjoy the backyard view from the sun room and rear deck.



Sorry, no pets.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**