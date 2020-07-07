All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3145 Maury Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
You'll appreciate the maintenance-free brick exterior of this cute 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch! The cozy layout with hardwood flooring features a family room with a tile-surround fireplace that opens to the breakfast area. The kitchen is equipped with oak cabinets, a tiled backsplash, solid surface counters and black appliances. Both secondary bedrooms share a full bath with tiled walls, as well as the master bath with a custom tiled walk-in shower. Enjoy the backyard view from the sun room and rear deck.

Sorry, no pets.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Maury St have any available units?
3145 Maury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3145 Maury St currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Maury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Maury St pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Maury St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3145 Maury St offer parking?
No, 3145 Maury St does not offer parking.
Does 3145 Maury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Maury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Maury St have a pool?
No, 3145 Maury St does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Maury St have accessible units?
No, 3145 Maury St does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Maury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3145 Maury St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Maury St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3145 Maury St does not have units with air conditioning.

